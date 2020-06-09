Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Emirates lays off thousands of pilots, cabin crew, plans more job cuts -sources

It has since laid off employees, which sources previously told Reuters were trainee pilots and cabin crew.Outgoing President Tim Clark has said it could take four years for the airline to resume flying to all of the 157 international destinations it served before the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:42 IST
UPDATE 3-Emirates lays off thousands of pilots, cabin crew, plans more job cuts -sources
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, laid off hundreds of pilots and thousands of cabin crew on Tuesday as it manages a cash crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and more job cuts are planned, five company sources said. Aviation is one of the industries worst hit by the fallout from the virus outbreak, with airlines forced to lay off staff and seek government bailouts.

More redundancies were expected at Emirates this week including both Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 pilots, the sources said on the condition of anonymity. The workforce of 4,300 pilots and nearly 22,000 cabin crew could shrink by almost a third from its pre-coronavirus levels, three of the sources said.

Without giving further details, an airline spokeswoman told Reuters some employees had been laid off. "Given the significant impact that the pandemic has had on our business, we simply cannot sustain excess resources and have to right size our workforce in line with our reduced operations," she said.

A promise by the Dubai government to provide Emirates with new equity would allow it to "preserve its skilled workforce," the state airline said on May 10. It has since laid off employees, which sources previously told Reuters were trainee pilots and cabin crew.

Outgoing President Tim Clark has said it could take four years for the airline to resume flying to all of the 157 international destinations it served before the pandemic. It has a fleet of 270 A380 and 777 jets. The airline has operated limited, mostly outbound services from the United Arab Emirates since grounding passenger flights in March but is due to restart some connecting flights after the UAE last week lifted a suspension.

Emirates has also extended pay cuts until September, and in some cases deepened the reduction to 50%, according to an internal email on Sunday.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians say they made counterproposal to Trump plan

The Palestinians said Tuesday they proposed a demilitarized Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem with one-to-one land exchanges with Israel as a counteroffer to President Donald Trumps Mideast plan. Prime Minister Moh...

Spain to make reporting violence against children mandatory

Spains cabinet on Tuesday approved a decree designed to protect children from violence, making it mandatory to report abuse for anyone who detects it and extending the time period in which victims can report abuse they suffered as children....

Pvt school sealed for allegedly conducting entrance exams

A private school here was on Tuesday sealed after it allegedly conducted an entrance test for admissions to class VI admissions in violation of lockdown norms, officials said. The action was taken against the CSI Boys Higher Secondary Schoo...

Haryana, UP pressurised Delhi LG to overturn Kejriwal's order on hospitals for Delhi residents: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh government has pressurized L-G Anil Baijal to overturn the Kejriwal governments decision that all state government-run and private hospitals will admit o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020