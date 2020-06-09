Austria to open borders to Italy, 20+ European countries, officials say

Austria will reopen its borders to Italy and more than 20 other European countries next week, officials said on Tuesday, a move that should ease tensions with Rome after Vienna singled its southern neighbor out for continued coronavirus-related checks.

Details of the decision will be finalized at a ministerial meeting on Wednesday, officials said on condition of anonymity.

There has been widespread speculation that Austria will only fully lift quarantine requirements for people arriving from some, BUT not all, Italian regions. The Foreign Ministry declined to comment.