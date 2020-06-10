Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil to launch new COVID-19 data system as Supreme Court intervenes

Supreme Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in a statement on the court's website that the health ministry must "fully re-establish the daily dissemination of epidemiological data on the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the agency's website, under the terms presented until last Thursday."Acting Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, speaking at a cabinet meeting broadcast on TV, said there had never been any intention to revise the numbers, nor any suggestion that figures had been over-reported.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 01:09 IST
Brazil to launch new COVID-19 data system as Supreme Court intervenes

Brazil's government vowed on Tuesday to roll out a new platform with detailed coronavirus figures in the midst of a scandal surrounding the removal of a trove of data, which led a Supreme Court justice to order the previous system be reinstated. The controversy over how Brazil presents its coronavirus numbers came as Sao Paulo's health department reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths for one day, just as the country's most populous state was starting to reopen its economy and relax some social distancing rules.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second largest city, had also started to ease quarantine rules, including by allowing soccer games without spectators, but a judge on Monday overruled decisions by local government, allowing only essential services to operate due to the state's surging death toll of over 7,000 fatalities. Over the weekend, the health ministry abruptly removed cumulative totals of coronavirus cases and deaths, causing outrage across the political spectrum. Last week, it pushed back the release of the numbers late into the evening and past Brazil's main news program.

Health experts had feared that by no longer publishing accumulated totals and only releasing deaths that occurred in the past 24 hours, cases in which someone tested positive for the new coronavirus days after their date of death could disappear from public view. In Brazil, where testing has been haphazard, such cases are common. Supreme Justice Alexandre de Moraes said in a statement on the court's website that the health ministry must "fully re-establish the daily dissemination of epidemiological data on the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the agency's website, under the terms presented until last Thursday."

Acting Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, speaking at a cabinet meeting broadcast on TV, said there had never been any intention to revise the numbers, nor any suggestion that figures had been over-reported. Grilled later by a Congressional committee, Pazuello said a new platform would be up and running with real time case curves for every municipal district in the country. He told lawmakers that if the change was not regarded positively, the ministry could revert to the previous system.

Lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia, who attended the hearing, said it would take a few days to recover confidence in the ministry's numbers. For Justice Moraes, the government's actions in recent days made it "impossible" to monitor the spread of the virus and to implement adequate and necessary control and prevention policies.

Brazil's confirmed cases, at more than 700,000, are the second highest in the world behind only the United States, and the death toll is now over 37,000, the world's third highest. Also on Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro repeated his threat to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization, which he claimed had acted irresponsibly as the pandemic unfolded and lost credibility.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Prince Philip, patriarch of the British royals, quietly turns 99

Prince Philip, the husband of Britains Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades, celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday, although there will be little public fanfare to mark the occasion.Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will spend the d...

Entertainment News Roundup: New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii; ABBA's Bjorn speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.New museum to honor late Swedish DJ Avicii in SwedenA museum in memory of the late electronic dance DJ Avicii will open in his birthplace Stockholm as part of a new digital culture...

AMC says theaters to reopen globally in July

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it was expecting to reopen its theaters globally in July after the COVID-19 crisis forced it to shut them for months that hurt its first-quarter results.The company said it was planning to reop...

Austrian army officer found guilty of spying for Russia but set free

An Austrian court on Tuesday found a retired army colonel guilty of spying for Russia for decades but sentenced him to just three years in prison and released him for having served half that. The 71-year-old defendant, who has not been name...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020