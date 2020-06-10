Left Menu
Development News Edition

The show can't go on - bleak times for London's theatre people

"We got it to a point where we were so excited for people to see it." The giant billboard advertising the show is still up on the darkened theatre's facade, but no one knows when or even if it will finally open.Fraser said that as actors, the couple were used to fallow periods when they were out of work or in between jobs, but at least there would be auditions going on, future productions in the pipeline, the hope that something would happen soon.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:01 IST
The show can't go on - bleak times for London's theatre people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rehearsals had been going on for months and opening night was just a week away when the coronavirus outbreak forced the theatre to close.

Actors Rosalie Craig and Hadley Fraser were due to appear in a production of the musical "City of Angels" at the Garrick, one of many theatres in London's West End district, when the government shut down entertainment venues on March 16. Since then, like thousands of actors, directors, musicians, sound and light technicians, make-up artists, and people from all the professions that make London one of the world's most vibrant performing arts centres, they have had no theatrical work.

"We were very, very proud of the piece," said Craig in an interview in the garden of the home she shares with Fraser, her husband. "We got it to a point where we were so excited for people to see it." The giant billboard advertising the show is still up on the darkened theatre's facade, but no one knows when or even if it will finally open.

Fraser said that as actors, the couple were used to fallow periods when they were out of work or in between jobs, but at least there would be auditions going on, future productions in the pipeline, the hope that something would happen soon. The current limbo, he said, was completely different, and it was very hard to come to terms with the uncertainty.

For Rebecca Kane Burton, chief executive of LW Theatres group which owns seven West End venues, the abrupt loss of income is a huge headache, but she also worries about people and productions that might be lost to the London stage for good. "Performers want to be on stage performing and doing what they do best, and I would hate to think we might lose some of those amazing performers," she said in a video-conference interview.

"The reality is some of them are stacking shelves at Tesco's (supermarket) at the moment," she said. LOST TALENT

The fallout from the lockdown will be felt far beyond the West End, said Matthew Warchus, artistic director of the Old Vic theatre, because of the web of connections between theatre, television, and film. "Writers and performers, choreographers, directors, designers - many of them start off in theatre," he said, adding that many were freelancers who were not benefitting from a government furlough scheme.

"What's going to happen to them? They're not able to work now. How will they sustain a career going forward when they have been hit in this way? So this is going to be a major depletion and knockback for all of those platforms." Craig and Fraser, who have already built up successful careers, remain hopeful that they will be back on stage at some point, although life could look very different in future.

"We'll probably end up doing other jobs and coming back to the theatre as well," said Fraser. "I'm imagining that's what's going to happen." Craig said she still hoped "City of Angels" would go ahead, although she did not think it would be anytime soon.

"When it does come back, wow," she said. "I can't imagine what that will feel like for everybody." "We will probably all die of the adrenaline," she added, laughing.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

East Bengal send contract papers to new recruits

East Bengal on Wednesday began sending the return contracts papers to their 20 newly recruited players which were held up due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. We have started sending the signed contract agreements beginning today. It was...

COVID-19: Will arrange 15,000 beds by Jun 20, says Delhi Heath Min

Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the city government will arrange 15,000 beds for COVID-19 patients by June 20 and asserted that preparations are being made to meet the projected healthcare infrastructure requirement. ...

Rights experts condemn use of force against journalists covering US protests

Journalists covering ongoing protests denouncing systemic racism and police brutality in the United States must be able to do their job in peace, two experts on the right to freedom of expression said on Wednesday.UN Special Rapporteur Davi...

WHO chief hopes to work "side by side" with U.S. on Ebola

The World Health Organization WHO hopes to work side by side with the United States to contain Congos Ebola outbreak, its chief said on Wednesday, even after the Trump administration said the United States would end their relationship over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020