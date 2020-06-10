Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's Catalonia says thank you to health workers with coronavirus bonuses

Catalonia is Spain's second-worst affected region with around 5,600 coronavirus deaths out of more than 27,000 nationwide, according to the Health Ministry.Health workers in the region have been protesting for weeks to demand a salary hike, saying that their wages have still not recovered in real terms from public-spending cuts in 2010.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:23 IST
Spain's Catalonia says thank you to health workers with coronavirus bonuses

Spain's Catalonia region will hand out 140 million euro ($159 million) in bonuses to medical workers, the first to do so since coronavirus tore through the country and stretched its health service to near breaking point. Catalonia is Spain's second-worst affected region with around 5,600 coronavirus deaths out of more than 27,000 nationwide, according to the Health Ministry.

Health workers in the region have been protesting for weeks to demand a salary hike, saying that their wages have still not recovered in real terms from public-spending cuts in 2010. Employees of the Catalan health service who worked through the outbreak's March-to-May peak will receive a bonus of between 350 euros and 1,350 euros, depending on their role and exposure to the virus, the Catalan government said.

Workers at nursing home - which have been a significant vector of infections - will receive 900 euros. "It's a way of showing that we're on your side, that we value the incredible effort you've made," regional health councillor Alba Verges told a news conference.

Catalonia will also dedicate 40 million euros in its 2021 and 2022 budgets to broader improvements to its health service. Catalonia's largest doctors' union, Metges de Catalunya, said the payments were a step in the right direction but that authorities needed to go further.

"We feel that we have the support of the people and public opinion but we feel mistreated by the administration, especially since the crisis of 2008," union secretary general Josep Maria Puig told Catalunya Informacio radio station on Wednesday. Discontent has been bubbling across Europe, with medical workers often forced to work long hours without adequate protective equipment.

Hundreds demonstrated outside a Paris hospital two weeks ago to demand better pay, while regional budget limits in Italy cut into payments for private health contractors, prompting outrage among health workers. ($1 = 0.88)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

East Bengal send contract papers to new recruits

East Bengal on Wednesday began sending the return contracts papers to their 20 newly recruited players which were held up due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. We have started sending the signed contract agreements beginning today. It was...

COVID-19: Will arrange 15,000 beds by Jun 20, says Delhi Heath Min

Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the city government will arrange 15,000 beds for COVID-19 patients by June 20 and asserted that preparations are being made to meet the projected healthcare infrastructure requirement. ...

Rights experts condemn use of force against journalists covering US protests

Journalists covering ongoing protests denouncing systemic racism and police brutality in the United States must be able to do their job in peace, two experts on the right to freedom of expression said on Wednesday.UN Special Rapporteur Davi...

WHO chief hopes to work "side by side" with U.S. on Ebola

The World Health Organization WHO hopes to work side by side with the United States to contain Congos Ebola outbreak, its chief said on Wednesday, even after the Trump administration said the United States would end their relationship over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020