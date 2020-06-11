Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO hopes to work with U.S. on Ebola despite Trump criticism

President Donald Trump said last month he was ending the U.S. relationship with the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.But WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had met U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar last week.

Reuters | Luanda | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 00:38 IST
WHO hopes to work with U.S. on Ebola despite Trump criticism
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

The World Health Organization hopes to work "side by side" with the United States to contain an outbreak of Ebola in Congo, its chief said on Wednesday, despite their differences over the new coronavirus. President Donald Trump said last month he was ending the U.S. relationship with the WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

But WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had met U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar last week. The meeting appeared to be the first sign of high-level cooperation between Tedros and the Trump administration since the president said he was cutting ties. "We had a very good discussion with the secretary as of last week and he assured me of U.S. continued commitment to support in the fight especially against Ebola," Tedros said.

The WHO said on Monday 12 people had been infected with Ebola in the outbreak of the deadly disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Tedros said the meeting with Azar did not mean the WHO was receiving money directly from Washington, until now its top donor.

"It's not about the money. The relationship (with the United States) is more important," he said. It is not clear when Trump's decision on cutting ties will come into effect and the WHO has not confirmed receiving official notification of withdrawal.

Trump has accused the WHO of issuing bad advice on the coronavirus and pandering to China, where the pandemic was first reported. The WHO has defended its handling of the crisis. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergency program, said on Wednesday there were equipment shortages for fighting the coronavirus in some regions including Central and South America.

Asked about a Harvard Medical School study using satellite images that suggested the coronavirus might have been spreading in China in August 2019, he urged caution. "It's really important that we don't speculate too much," he told the virtual briefing.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus cases now over 2 million -Reuters tally

Total U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as health officials urge anyone who took part in massive protests for racial justice to get tested.Nationally, new infections are rising slightly a...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower in volatile trade following Fed statement

The Dow and SP 500 ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reassured investors of its support for the economy but projected a 6.5 decline in gross domestic product this year.In its latest policy statement, the Fe...

PM vows IS will never again overrun Iraqi territory

The Islamic State group will never again overrun Iraqi territory, Iraqs prime minister vowed Wednesday in an official visit to northern Iraq. The visit by Mustafa al-Kadhimi came amid a recent increase in militant attacks and the withdrawal...

Trump rules out renaming U.S. bases named for Confederate leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected any proposal to rename U.S. military bases that are named for Confederate leaders from the 1860s Civil War, dismissing appeals made in the wake of the death of African American George Floyd....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020