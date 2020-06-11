Govt investing $211.4M in improved facilities at Manukau Health Park

$211.4m investment in Manukau Health Park delivering:

increased theatre and outpatient capacity – up to four new theatres and 20 recovery beds, a new centralised sterile services unit, and over 40 new clinical outpatient spaces

a new radiology hub - patients are currently sent to Middlemore for CT / MRI scans, the new hub will include four ultrasound suites, two CT scanners and one MRI scanner

fully-integrated breast screening service and an expanded renal dialysis hub

new plant room/substations, IT, medical gases and parking - to support the clinical services expansion.

The Government is investing in new and improved facilities at Manukau Health Park to give South Aucklanders better access to high-quality health care, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Dr David Clark said.

Jacinda Ardern and David Clark confirmed the investment of $211.4 million to address growing demand at Manukau Health Park during a visit to the facility today.

"This Government is committed to protecting and improving the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, across the country," said Jacinda Ardern.

"Our health workers need the right facilities and equipment to do that, and that's why we've taken on the long term challenge of improving our public hospitals and clinics.

"To date, we've committed a record $3.5 billion to health infrastructure but there is more to do if we're to match our world-class services with world-class infrastructure.

"The hard-working, dedicated staff at Counties Manukau DHB deserve modern fit for purpose facilities which enable them to deliver the best possible care.

"This investment will make a real difference to patients, whānau, visitors and staff. It will help improve the standard of key facilities and important health services at Counties Manukau. It will also enable the DHB to respond to the continued growing demand for services, and it will help deliver more equitable outcomes for South Aucklanders," Jacinda Ardern said.

David Clark says while the Government is making real progress rebuilding and strengthening New Zealand's hospitals and health services, there's a lot more to do.

"We know there are long-standing problems with facilities and infrastructure at Counties Manukau DHB. This significant investment is part of an ongoing programme of work to upgrade and remediate facilities.

"Counties Manukau DHB has more people with long term health conditions, surpassing its population growth rates and putting more pressure on services.

"Over the last two years, there have been approximately 850,000 outpatient appointments at Counties Manukau DHB, with about 90 per cent of patients seen at Manukau Health Park. This number is expected to grow by 25 per cent over the next 10 years.

"This funding will make a big difference. These are priority areas for capital investment and will help to deliver more equitable health outcomes for South Aucklanders, particularly in breast cancer and renal care. As well as delivering increased capacity at the Manukau site, this investment will also free up capacity at Middlemore Hospital for acute services.

"I'm also pleased to announce we've also committed $35 million for recladding at Manukau Elective Surgical Hospital at the Manukau Health Park and also at Middlemore Hospital's McIndoe building and we've committed an additional $20 million for core infrastructure works at Middlemore Hospital.

"Today's announcements mean Counties Manukau DHB can progress this important work with certainty, and South Aucklanders can be assured their DHB will continue to deliver the high-quality care that people need," David Clark said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)