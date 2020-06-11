Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt investing $211.4M in improved facilities at Manukau Health Park

Jacinda Ardern and David Clark confirmed the investment of $211.4 million to address growing demand at Manukau Health Park during a visit to the facility today.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 11-06-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 08:10 IST
Govt investing $211.4M in improved facilities at Manukau Health Park
“This Government is committed to protecting and improving the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, across the country,” said Jacinda Ardern. Image Credit: ANI

$211.4m investment in Manukau Health Park delivering:

increased theatre and outpatient capacity – up to four new theatres and 20 recovery beds, a new centralised sterile services unit, and over 40 new clinical outpatient spaces

a new radiology hub - patients are currently sent to Middlemore for CT / MRI scans, the new hub will include four ultrasound suites, two CT scanners and one MRI scanner

fully-integrated breast screening service and an expanded renal dialysis hub

new plant room/substations, IT, medical gases and parking - to support the clinical services expansion.

The Government is investing in new and improved facilities at Manukau Health Park to give South Aucklanders better access to high-quality health care, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Minister Dr David Clark said.

Jacinda Ardern and David Clark confirmed the investment of $211.4 million to address growing demand at Manukau Health Park during a visit to the facility today.

"This Government is committed to protecting and improving the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders, across the country," said Jacinda Ardern.

"Our health workers need the right facilities and equipment to do that, and that's why we've taken on the long term challenge of improving our public hospitals and clinics.

"To date, we've committed a record $3.5 billion to health infrastructure but there is more to do if we're to match our world-class services with world-class infrastructure.

"The hard-working, dedicated staff at Counties Manukau DHB deserve modern fit for purpose facilities which enable them to deliver the best possible care.

"This investment will make a real difference to patients, whānau, visitors and staff. It will help improve the standard of key facilities and important health services at Counties Manukau. It will also enable the DHB to respond to the continued growing demand for services, and it will help deliver more equitable outcomes for South Aucklanders," Jacinda Ardern said.

David Clark says while the Government is making real progress rebuilding and strengthening New Zealand's hospitals and health services, there's a lot more to do.

"We know there are long-standing problems with facilities and infrastructure at Counties Manukau DHB. This significant investment is part of an ongoing programme of work to upgrade and remediate facilities.

"Counties Manukau DHB has more people with long term health conditions, surpassing its population growth rates and putting more pressure on services.

"Over the last two years, there have been approximately 850,000 outpatient appointments at Counties Manukau DHB, with about 90 per cent of patients seen at Manukau Health Park. This number is expected to grow by 25 per cent over the next 10 years.

"This funding will make a big difference. These are priority areas for capital investment and will help to deliver more equitable health outcomes for South Aucklanders, particularly in breast cancer and renal care. As well as delivering increased capacity at the Manukau site, this investment will also free up capacity at Middlemore Hospital for acute services.

"I'm also pleased to announce we've also committed $35 million for recladding at Manukau Elective Surgical Hospital at the Manukau Health Park and also at Middlemore Hospital's McIndoe building and we've committed an additional $20 million for core infrastructure works at Middlemore Hospital.

"Today's announcements mean Counties Manukau DHB can progress this important work with certainty, and South Aucklanders can be assured their DHB will continue to deliver the high-quality care that people need," David Clark said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Palace's van Aanholt prepared to take a knee when Premier League resumes

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt says he will join the chorus of outrage from athletes protesting the death of a black man in Minneapolis by taking a knee before the clubs English Premier League game against Bournemouth on June 2...

Tripura professor develops robot to help health workers serving COVID-19 patients

In order to help the medical professionals serving COVID-19 patients, a young assistant professor has developed a robot, named COVID-19 WARBOT that can serve food, medicines and other essential items to the patients without human interventi...

Retail card spending bounced back by $2.3 billion in May

Retail card spending bounced back by 2.3 billion in May from extremely low levels in April as businesses reopened after the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today.Spending on groceries, furniture, and appliances in May was even high...

Reserve Bank releases recommendations in review of Appointed Actuary role

The Reserve Bank has released a number of recommendations in a comprehensive review of the Appointed Actuary role.Appointed Actuaries have a critical legislated role in the insurance industry to measure and report on material risks that can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020