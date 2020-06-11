Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biting passenger delays flight? No compensation needed, says EU court

TAP said the flight arrived late in Lisbon because it had used the same plane that was diverted to disembark the violent passenger on its way to Brazil and it was impossible to send another aircraft on time.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:28 IST
Biting passenger delays flight? No compensation needed, says EU court
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Airlines don't need to compensate passengers if a flight is delayed by one person biting another as it is an "extraordinary circumstance", the EU's top court ruled on Thursday after a customer sued Portuguese airline TAP over such an incident.

However, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg called on carriers to ensure passengers are re-routed as soon as possible, either via direct or indirect flights on other airlines, to absolve themselves from such claims. "The unruly behaviour of an air passenger may constitute an 'extraordinary circumstance' capable of exempting the carrier from its obligation to pay compensation for the cancellation or long delay of the flight concerned, or of a subsequent flight operated by that carrier using the same aircraft," judges said.

The ruling came after a traveller sued Transportes Aereos Portugueses (TAP) for compensation after the departure of his flight from Brazil to Portugal in August 2017 was delayed, causing him to miss a connecting flight to Norway. The TAP plane left Brazil late because it had been diverted on its way there to disembark a passenger who was biting other people on board and assaulting crew members.

The court said re-routing the passenger on the next flight operated by TAP was a reasonable measure that released the airline from its obligation to pay cash compensation, even if the passenger arrived a day after his initial schedule. TAP said the flight arrived late in Lisbon because it had used the same plane that was diverted to disembark the violent passenger on its way to Brazil and it was impossible to send another aircraft on time.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

TMC launches first digital campaign to engage one lakh youth at grassroots level

By Joymala Bagchi Trinamool Congress TMC launched its first official digital campaign Banglar Jubo Shakti on Thursday, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The campaign launched by TMCs youth wing will focus on engaging one lakh youth betwee...

VW board apologises after publication of racist advert

Volkswagens management board on Thursday apologised for the companys publication on its Instagram page of a racist advert and said the clip was published because of a lack of cultural sensitivity rather than because of racist intentions.We ...

Adityanath asks for special emphasis on health services in 10 districts of UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to give special emphasis to health services in 10 districts of the state and said steps should be taken on priority to improve these facilities, if needed. In a mee...

Navy ship brings back 233 stranded Indians from Iran

Under the Indian Navys Samudra Setu operation, naval ship INS Shardul on Thursday brought back 233 Indians to Gujarat from Iran, where they were stranded due to travel restrictions in view of the coronavirus -induced lockdown. The ship set ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020