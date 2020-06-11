Steps to mitigate intensity of COVID-19 being taken: Minister

Admitting to the intensity of coronavirus in Chennai has increased, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhaskar on Thursday said the state government and the health department are discussing ways and means to reduce the impact. "Yes, we know the intensity, measures are being taken to lessen the impact," he told reporters after a review of the COVID-19 situation here in the Government ESI Hospital where the infected were under treatment.

"It is really a tough task to control the disease in Chennai as was stated by doctors and researchers," he said. The doctors across the state have been working with commitment and dedication, and they should be lauded for it, he said.

While stating that no child had been a victim of the coronavirus attack, the minister said patients ranging from toddlers to the elderly have recovered. He said 80 per cent of the infected were asymtomatic and 20 per cent suffering from body ache and fever, which required oxygen, and the need for oxygen was increasing.

Medical guidelines were being followed to prevent the spread, he said, adding that an additional 400-bed facility has been set up in the ESI hospital where nearly 280 patients have been successfully treated and 43 still undergoing treatment. Asked whether there was a community spread, Vijayabhaskar said the Central government has to make that declaration.

On the possibility of extension of lockdown with stricter regulations, he said a decision on this would be taken by Chief Minister K Palaniswami after consulting the medical team. On the allegations that private hospitals were refusing to treat virus patients and demanding higher fee, Vijayabhaskar said the government has taken steps to monitor through online the bed facility and kind of treatment.

The minister ruled out the possibility of shifting patients in Chennai to other districts. Municipal Administration minister S P Velumani, who was present, said some vested interests were spreading rumours of shifting the patients to Coimbatore.

"Stringent action will be taken against those who spread such rumours," he said. PTI NVM NVG NVG.