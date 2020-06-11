Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:48 IST
Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases rise to 15,635; death toll 1,117

The number of coronavirus patients rose to 15,635 in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat after 330 more people tested positive for the infection on Thursday, the state health department said. With the death of 25 more people due to the virus, the tally of victims has now reached 1,117, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 231 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district after recovery, the department said. Out of the total 513 coronavirus cases recorded across Gujarat on Thursday, 330 were from Ahmedabad, while of the 38 fatalities in the state, 25 were from Ahmedabad, it said.

