418 new cases of coronavirus found in Pune district; 11 die

Pune district reported 418 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 10,812 on Thursday, while 11 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said. He said the death toll reached 460 in the district with 11 more patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

"Of the 418 cases, 292 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (city areas), which now has 8,893 patients. Also, 207 patients were discharged from hospitals," the official said. With 97 fresh cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count there now stands at 1015, he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune cantonment board areas has increased to 904, he said..