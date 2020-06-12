Left Menu
Development News Edition

58 more COVID-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow informed that out of total 1,916 samples tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, results of 58 were positive.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:21 IST
58 more COVID-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow informed that out of total 1,916 samples tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, results of 58 were positive. Out of the 58 new cases, one is from Hardoi, 19 from Barabanki, one from Gorakhpur, eight from Kannauj, seven from Shahjahanpur, three from Ayodhya, seven from Sambhal and 12 from Lucknow.

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 396 deaths have been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

When Jofra was racially abused, thought if I had turned blind eye: Anderson

The abuse faced by his England teammate Jofra Archer during a tour of New Zealand last year made James Anderson ponder whether he has been guilty of turning a blind eye to racist taunts faced by players of colour. With killing of African-Am...

Women's cricket: Australia all-rounder Carey backs use of smaller, lighter balls

World Cup-winning Australian all-rounder Nicola Carey on Friday backed calls to try smaller and lighter balls in the womens game which could enhance power-hitting and in turn boost the popularity. Earlier this week, Indian batswoman Jemimah...

Scientists looking at tuberculosis, polio vaccines to ward off coronavirus: report

Researchers in the US are looking at the possibility of using tuberculosis and polio vaccines in providing protection from the deadly coronavirus, according to a media report. Tests are underway to see if the tuberculosis vaccine can slow t...

Six killed due to suffocation while working in well in Pak

At least six labourers died of suffocation while working inside a well in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police saidThe incident happened in Jamrud area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while eight labourers were inside the well and got suffoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020