58 more COVID-19 cases in UP: KGMU, Lucknow

The King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow informed that out of total 1,916 samples tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, results of 58 were positive. Out of the 58 new cases, one is from Hardoi, 19 from Barabanki, one from Gorakhpur, eight from Kannauj, seven from Shahjahanpur, three from Ayodhya, seven from Sambhal and 12 from Lucknow.

India's COVID-19 tally on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 396 deaths have been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths. (ANI)