Fighting Covid: Govt mulling to discontinue Azithromycin on critical patients
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 16:59 IST
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is likely to withdraw the use of Azithromycin, which was being administered to severely ill COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), from the combination of Azithromycin and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ). According to a government official, the use of Azithromycin was not "much beneficial" on coronavirus patients.
However, the antiviral drug HCQ will be used both on moderate and severe COVID-19 patients. The Union Health Ministry is likely to amend the existing COVID-19 clinical management guidelines issued by the central government. (ANI)