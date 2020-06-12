Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Romanian league to resume, minus two virus-hit teams

Top-flight Romanian soccer is scheduled to resume on Saturday but without two of its teams, after coronavirus cases among their staff, professional league association LPF said on Friday. With the competition already at the playoff stage, third-placed Universitatea Craiova had been due to host fifth-placed FC Botosani on Friday, but the match was cancelled after the visiting team's doctor tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:47 IST
Soccer-Romanian league to resume, minus two virus-hit teams

Top-flight Romanian soccer is scheduled to resume on Saturday but without two of its teams, after coronavirus cases among their staff, professional league association LPF said on Friday.

With the competition already at the playoff stage, third-placed Universitatea Craiova had been due to host fifth-placed FC Botosani on Friday, but the match was cancelled after the visiting team's doctor tested positive for COVID-19. Later on Friday, Botosani said that a 17-year-old player, who was not included in the squad for the Universitatea game, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

All 34 players and staff members, who made the 10-hour trip from Craiova, were isolated after returning to Botosani, the club president Valeriu Iftime said. "Those who live alone are isolated at their homes and the others, who have a wife, children... went to a hotel where everyone was accommodated in a single room," he said.

The match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste had been postponed on Thursday after a Dinamo official also contracted the virus. Both virus-hit teams will be out of action until epidemiological investigations are completed.

"We want the return of football but the health of the players our first priority," said LPF general secretary Justin Stefan. Romania's football federation suspended all soccer in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. As of Friday, the Black Sea state had 21,404 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,380 people have died.

Playoffs from among the bottom eight teams scheduled for Saturday will now be the first matches of the re-start, with clashes featuring those of the top six teams still authorised to play taking place on Sunday.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes jumped on Friday, recouping about half of the previous sessions sharp losses, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worrie...

UK economy takes 25% hit from COVID, recovery seen slow

Britains economy shrank by a quarter over March and April as entire sectors were shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown in what looks likely to be the bottom of a catastrophic crash before a long and slow recovery.Dwarfing previous downturns...

Chennai-based facility successfully quarantines US shrimps

Kochi, June 12 PTI Chennai-based Aquatic Quarantine Facility AQF has successfully quarantined 3,600 whiteleg shrimps from Hawaii, USA, at a time when the world is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. The marine species landed in the c...

Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav passes away

Sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Parasnath Yadav died at his residence in Jaunpur on Friday following a prolonged illness. He was 73Considered close to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the legislator was not keeping well for a long time and brea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020