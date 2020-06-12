Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK economy takes 25% hit from COVID, recovery seen slow

"But we're also a very resilient and a dynamic economy and we will bounce back." Much of Britain's retail sector is due to open its doors next week and the government last month urged people who could not do their jobs at home to return to work as lockdown restrictions are gradually lifted. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey - who has warned of the deepest recession in three centuries this year - said on Wednesday he could see some signs of a recovery but long-term economic damage remained likely.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:54 IST
UK economy takes 25% hit from COVID, recovery seen slow

Britain's economy shrank by a quarter over March and April as entire sectors were shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown, in what looks likely to be the bottom of a "catastrophic" crash before a long and slow recovery.

In a slump dwarfing previous downturns, the economy contracted by 20.4% in April from March, when it shrank by nearly 6%. It was 24.5% smaller than in April 2019. Both of April's readings represented bigger declines than the unprecedentedly weak forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. The Office for National Statistics said the economy had shrunk back to its size in 2002.

"This is catastrophic, literally on a scale never seen before in history," Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, said. "The real issue is what happens next." Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the figures were no surprise as Britain's huge services sector was being hit particularly hard by social distancing measures, but he said a recovery would follow.

"Coronavirus is likely to hit a country like the UK economically very hard, we depend on services, on human contact," he said. "But we're also a very resilient and a dynamic economy and we will bounce back." Much of Britain's retail sector is due to open its doors next week and the government last month urged people who could not do their jobs at home to return to work as lockdown restrictions are gradually lifted.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey - who has warned of the deepest recession in three centuries this year - said on Wednesday he could see some signs of a recovery but long-term economic damage remained likely. But the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says Britain could suffer the worst downturn among the countries it covers, with an 11.5% slump this year.

The BoE is expected to announce a fresh increase of at least 100 billion pounds ($126 billion) in its bond-buying firepower next week. IFS director Johnson told Sky News the hit might be short, if the roughly one third of private sector employees who are temporarily laid off can return to work, consumers go out and spend again and Britain avoids a second COVID-19 wave.

But he said it was more likely that unemployment would jump when the government's wage subsidy scheme ended in October, and that Britain would limp into 2021 with the risk of a Brexit shock also on the horizon. Britain left the European Union at the end of January and began a no-change transition period which lasts for the rest of 2020. Talks on a broad new deal have made little progress.

The ONS said output in the dominant services sector fell by 19% in April from March while manufacturing was down more than 24% and construction crashed by 40%. In the three months to April, the overall economy contracted by 10.4% from the previous three-month period.

(For a graphic, click on https://tmsnrt.rs/3hjCmve) ($1 = 0.7937 pounds)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's military fails to tame rising Amazon deforestation in May

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon rainforest rose for a 13th consecutive month in May, government data showed on Friday, despite President Jair Bolsonaros deployment of the military to fight soaring environmental destruction in the region. De...

Fire onboard docked French nuclear submarine under control - prefecture

A fire onboard a nuclear submarine docked at the Mediterranean port of Toulon is under control, the local prefecture said on Friday. It said in a statement that nobody was hurt and that no nuclear substances or weapons were on board.A defen...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes jumped on Friday, recouping about half of the previous sessions sharp losses, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worrie...

UK economy takes 25% hit from COVID, recovery seen slow

Britains economy shrank by a quarter over March and April as entire sectors were shuttered by the coronavirus lockdown in what looks likely to be the bottom of a catastrophic crash before a long and slow recovery.Dwarfing previous downturns...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020