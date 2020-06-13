Total COVID-19 active cases in Uttar Pradesh at 4,858

The total number of active COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh is 4,858, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Health Secretary, on Saturday. Prasad said that the state's recovery rate is more than 60 per cent and 7,875 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

He informed that a total of 14,236 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Friday and 385 people have succumbed to the disease so far in the state. "Till now 15,91,305 workers have been surveyed by ASHA workers, out of which 1,413 people have been found to have some symptoms," Prasad said in a press conference.

A total of 4,868 people have been kept in an isolation ward while 7,450 others have been placed under institutional quarantine. India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A total of 386 deaths have been reported due to the infection in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths. (ANI)