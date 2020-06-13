Ukraine daily virus cases doubled during June
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 17:56 IST
Ukraine has recorded its highest daily count of new coronavirus infections for the third day in a row, more than double the count earlier in the month.
The health ministry on Saturday reported 753 new cases, compared with 683 the previous day.
In early June, Ukraine was recording fewer than 350 new cases a day. Overall, Ukraine counts 30,506 confirmed infection cases and 880 deaths.
