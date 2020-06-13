Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij convalescing after surgery for fractured thigh bone

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij, who underwent a surgery for a fractured thigh bone, was convalescing at a private hospital in Mohali where he is currently admitted. He had fractured his left thigh bone when he slipped in the bathroom of his Ambala Cantonment residence while taking a bath on Tuesday. A day later, he underwent surgery at the hospital in Mohali.

Vij, 67, who also holds the health and urban local bodies portfolios in the state, is likely to be in the hospital for over a week, a family member said on Saturday. "The minister is convalescing and he is likely to be kept in the hospital for over a week," he said.

After the incident on Tuesday, the senior BJP leader was initially taken to a private hospital in Ambala Cantonment, where a team of senior doctors examined him. Later, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had visited the Mohali hospital and enquired about Vij's health.

Vij, the six-time MLA from Ambala Cantonment, had gone to the bathroom on the first floor of the house, where he slipped and fell down. Later, he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. This was the second such incident involving Vij in the recent past. A few months ago, the minister had slipped in the bathroom and sustained minor injuries on the chest.