MP Guv Lalji Tandon's health better: Hospital
At present, he is in ICU, but he is improving," Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI. In the night, he had to be operated upon.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-06-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 11:26 IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon is doing better and he is currently in the ICU of the Medanta Hospital here, an official said on Sunday
Tandon, 85, was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after he had fever and complications related to urology
"He is better. In the night, he had to be operated upon. At present, he is in ICU, but he is improving," Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI. PTI NAV DPBDPB
- READ MORE ON:
- Lalji Tandon
- Medanta Hospital
- ICU
- Madhya Pradesh
- Rakesh Kapoor
ALSO READ
ED files money laundering case against Medanta Hospital co-founder Naresh Trehan, others
Land allotment to Medanta hospital legal; will cooperate with ED: Dr Trehan
ED books Medanta Hospital MD Naresh Trehan in money laundering case
ED files money laundering case in Medanta hospital land allotment case
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon hospitalised