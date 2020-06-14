Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's largest states further ease coronavirus curbs

The state on Saturday reported the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in weeks, and state officials on Sunday said there had been nine new infections since late Friday. In neighboring Victoria, where pubs and other venues are currently limited to 20 people, indoor businesses will be allowed to have up to 50 seated patrons from June 22, said state premier Daniel Andrews.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 12:43 IST
Australia's largest states further ease coronavirus curbs

Australia's two largest states will further ease public coronavirus restrictions at libraries, community centres and nightclubs, officials said on Sunday, despite recording increases in new infections.

New South Wales (NSW), the most populous state, said that from July 1, a 50 person limit on indoor venues such as restaurants and churches would be scrapped, so long as the venues observed a one person per four square metre rule. Nightclubs and music festivals would also be allowed to operate from August if new cases remain low, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said. The state on Saturday reported the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in weeks, and state officials on Sunday said there had been nine new infections since late Friday.

In neighboring Victoria, where pubs and other venues are currently limited to 20 people, indoor businesses will be allowed to have up to 50 seated patrons from June 22, said state premier Daniel Andrews. All sports for children would resume, he said. Indoor sports centres and physical recreation spaces like gyms will be allowed to host 20 people, with caps of up to 10 adults per group, he added.

Strict lockdown restrictions and the closure of state and national borders have allowed Australia to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with many parts of the country claiming to have eliminated the disease. With only 102 deaths, much lower than most other developed nations, the federal government has stepped up pressure on state and territory leaders to reopen internal borders, a step viewed as key to reviving the country's economy.

"We would love to open everything tomorrow. We can't do that. Because if we did we would be almost making it certain that we would have a second wave," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. Australia's international borders will remain closed until at least Sept. 17, but Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Sunday officials were exploring two possible ways to reopen borders.

"One is to use our quarantine system with international students and appropriately with people who are delivering national benefit, whether it's in business or other areas," Hunt told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. The second option under consideration was to allow bilateral travel between "COVID-safe" countries, such as New Zealand, without the mandatory two-week quarantine period, he added.

Australia's education sector is highly reliant on fee-paying international students for funding and has been badly hit by the border closures.

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Talks underway with China at diplomatic, military level: Rajnath Singh

Amid the standoff with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. Talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. China too expressed wis...

Australian police arrest two after Captain Cook statue defaced

Australian police said they arrested two women after a statute of British explorer James Cook, captain of the first Western ship to reach the east coast of Australia, was defaced early on Sunday in Sydney.New South Wales police were alerted...

Comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in Delhi containment zones for COVID-19 contact tracing: Home Minister Amit Shah.

Comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in Delhi containment zones for COVID-19 contact tracing Home Minister Amit Shah....

Adam Zampa returns to New South Wales after seven years with South Australia

Australia spinner Adam Zampa on Sunday returned to the New South Wales Blues after playing seven seasons with South Australia. Zampa has taken 108 international wickets for Australia across 55 ODIs and 30 T20I matches. He made his First-Cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020