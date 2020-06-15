Israel in talks to buy coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, YNET reports

Israel in talks to buy coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, YNET reportsReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-06-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 01:13 IST
Israel is in advanced talks with Moderna Inc to buy its coronavirus vaccine that is entering the final stage of testing, leading Israeli news website YNET reported on Sunday.
YNET, quoting unnamed officials at Israel's Health Ministry, did not report further details. A ministry spokesman declined to comment on the report.
Moderna confirmed on Thursday it planned to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers for its vaccine in July.
