U.S. House member Rice, family members test positive for COVID-19

"We are finishing our quarantine and looking forward to seeing you again," the post said. Rice represents South Carolina, which has seen a marked increase in cases since it became one of the first states to reopen.South Carolina was also one of the last states to order a lockdown.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 00:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Representative Tom Rice, a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Monday he, his wife and his son had all contracted COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. In a posting on Facebook, Rice said all three had had symptoms but were recovering. "We are finishing our quarantine and looking forward to seeing you again," the post said.

Rice represents South Carolina, which has seen a marked increase in cases since it became one of the first states to reopen. South Carolina was also one of the last states to order a lockdown. When the state's stay-at-home order expired more than a month ago, it had about 160 new cases diagnosed each day. On Sunday, it reported nearly 800 new cases, a single-day record.

