Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. airlines threaten to ban passengers who refuse to wear masks

U.S. airline passengers who refuse to wear facial coverings could have their flying privileges revoked, the industry's main lobby group said on Monday.As of now, major U.S. airlines may deny anyone not wearing a mask from boarding and provide the coverings to passengers who have none.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 02:46 IST
U.S. airlines threaten to ban passengers who refuse to wear masks
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. airline passengers who refuse to wear facial coverings could have their flying privileges revoked, the industry's main lobby group said on Monday. As of now, major U.S. airlines may deny anyone not wearing a mask from boarding and provide the coverings to passengers who have none. Once on board, however, flight attendants have little power to enforce the policy if passengers remove their masks.

The U.S. government has no mandate on the matter. Carriers implementing the new policy include Alaska Airlines , American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, Airlines for America said in a statement.

The measures are expected to remain in place throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis, it said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt registers highest daily virus toll

Egypts Health Ministry has confirmed 1,691 new cases of coronavirus, including 97 deaths, the countrys highest toll for one dayThere have officially been 46,289 COVID-19 infections and 1,672 deaths recorded since the virus first emerged in ...

Brazil VP Mourão says economy will contract by 5%-6% this year

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mouro said on Monday that Brazils economy will likely contract between 5-6 this year due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.In a radio interview, he said the agribusiness sector was the only thing ke...

Monument to Spanish conqueror removed in New Mexico

Authorities have removed a bronze statute of a Spanish conqueror on horseback from a cultural center in northern New Mexico amid a new wave of criticism of the memorial as an affront to indigenous people and an obstacle to greater racial ha...

Trump says U.S. pulling some soldiers out of Germany over NATO spending feud

President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would cut the number of U.S. troops deployed in Germany to 25,000, a reduction of about 9,500, in a move likely to upset both his fellow Republicans in Congress and NATO allies.In comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020