U.S. airlines threaten to ban passengers who refuse to wear masks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 02:46 IST
U.S. airline passengers who refuse to wear facial coverings could have their flying privileges revoked, the industry's main lobby group said on Monday. As of now, major U.S. airlines may deny anyone not wearing a mask from boarding and provide the coverings to passengers who have none. Once on board, however, flight attendants have little power to enforce the policy if passengers remove their masks.
The U.S. government has no mandate on the matter. Carriers implementing the new policy include Alaska Airlines , American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, Airlines for America said in a statement.
The measures are expected to remain in place throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis, it said.
