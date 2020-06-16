Left Menu
COVID-19 death toll reaches 13 in Gautam Buddh Nagar; 27 fresh cases reported

The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded 27 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the total number of cases to 1,038, they said. Fifteen patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, even as the number of active patients stood at 500, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. There are 500 active cases now," Dohare said. He said 13,682 samples have been collected so far for COVID-19 testing in the district.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:02 IST
COVID-19 death toll reaches 13 in Gautam Buddh Nagar; 27 fresh cases reported

The COVID-19 test report of a 29-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, has come out positive on Tuesday, taking the death toll linked to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 13, officials said. The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded 27 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the total number of cases to 1,038, they said.

Fifteen patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, even as the number of active patients stood at 500, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. "On Tuesday, 27 people were found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 1,038. A total 525 patients have recovered so far. There are 500 active cases now," Dohare said.

He said 13,682 samples have been collected so far for COVID-19 testing in the district. The recovery rate of patients stood at 50.57 per cent, according to official statistics.

