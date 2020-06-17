Weekly coronavirus death toll in French nursing homes doubles to 73

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 138 to 29,547 on Tuesday, as the health ministry included weekly data for the death toll in nursing homes. The number of people who died in hospitals increased by 38 to 19,090 on Tuesday, compared to 29 on Monday and an average of 25 over the past seven days.

The ministry also reported that in the past seven days 73 people died of the virus in nursing homes, more than double the 34 reported a week ago and 23 reported two weeks ago.