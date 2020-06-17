Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank approves US$400m to support Egypt’s Universal Health Insurance System

The UHIS is expected to complement and contribute to Egypt’s focus on improving human capital.

World Bank | Updated: 17-06-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 09:10 IST
World Bank approves US$400m to support Egypt’s Universal Health Insurance System
The UHIS will contribute to building human capital through investing in the early years of life and providing better health care, antenatal care, and targeted childhood stimulation. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved US$400 million to support Egypt's transformational Universal Health Insurance System (UHIS) as the country's pathway toward achieving universal health coverage (UHC) and improving the health outcomes of its citizens.

The project will support the Government of Egypt (GOE) to put in place the building blocks of the Universal Health Insurance System; to roll the system out in Phase I Governorates; to offer temporary financial protection to the most vulnerable across the country to protect them from high out-of-pocket health expenditures resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Expanding health care services is a national priority for the Government of Egypt. The Universal Health Insurance project with the World Bank encompasses mandatory coverage for citizens and unifies, for the first time, efforts with the private sector. The project aims at achieving value care services, including to the most vulnerable, by eliminating existing disparities," said Minister of International Cooperation Dr Rania Al-Mashat.

Egypt's Universal Health Insurance Law (UHIL) guides the implementation of the Universal Health Insurance System and accelerates progress toward Universal Health Coverage in line with the health pillar of Egypt's 2030 Sustainable Development Vision. The law envisions mandatory coverage for all citizens in the country, including vulnerable groups who will be subsidized by the government.

"We are pleased to partner with the World Bank to support Egypt's universal health insurance system, which will help Egyptians access the affordable health care they need without suffering financial hardships. The Project will support Egypt to achieve long-term stability in health financing with less dependence on the state budget and less exposure to economic fluctuations," said Minister of Finance Dr Mohamed Maait.

The project is also complementary to the World Bank-financed COVID-19 Emergency Response Project that aims to support the immediate operational challenges and critical areas of support identified as key gaps in Egypt's national COVID-19 response.

"Our support will help Egypt increase its coverage of the Universal Health Insurance System (UHIS) in six governorates, strengthen UHIS-related governance and institutions, and also provide temporary financial protection against high out of pocket health expenditures for vulnerable populations across the country," said Marina Wes, World Bank Country Director for Egypt, Yemen, and Djibouti.

The UHIS is expected to complement and contribute to Egypt's focus on improving human capital. As an early adopter of the World Bank's Human Capital Project, the GOE has committed to the 'whole of government' approach to build, protect, and utilize human capital. The UHIS will contribute to building human capital through investing in the early years of life and providing better health care, antenatal care, and targeted childhood stimulation.

Over the years, the World Bank has strengthened its engagement in Egypt's health sector, including the Transforming Egypt's Healthcare System Project, which was launched in September 2018 to help improve health service delivery in Egypt. The Project supported the screening of 52 million citizens for Hepatitis C and Non-Communicable Diseases; provided ongoing treatment for 2.2 million patients, in addition to supporting the improvement of quality of care in 600 Primary Health Care facilities and 30 tertiary hospitals; trained and contracted 2,800 community health workers; boosted demand- and supply-side interventions for family planning programs; and provided advanced nucleic acid testing for public blood supply.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortars and other weapons, said Indian Army on Wednesday.The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan started in the late evening of June 16, according to Chinar ...

Kazakh lower house speaker tests positive for COVID-19

The speaker of the lower house of Kazakhstans parliament has self-isolated after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the legislature said on Wednesday. The speaker, Nurlan Nigmatulin, met Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov last we...

Guardiola raises injury concerns ahead of EPL restart

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a lot of injuries when the Premier League resumes after a 100-day shutdown and has no idea what to expect when his team plays Arsenal. The top English clubs are resuming play after as li...

Rugby-Fisher see grounds for optimism in Australian game

Influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach Laurie Fisher sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie. Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020