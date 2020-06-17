Left Menu
Oxygen consumption at Aurangabad govt hospital up four times

The hospital, where more critical COVID-19 cases are being treated than non-critical ones, is refilling its oxygen tank twice a day now against once in four days prior to onset of the pandemic, an official said. The hospital currently has 115 critical coronavirus patients, in-charge of oxygen department Dr Rajashri Visrshid-Sonawane told PTI.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:46 IST
The consumption of oxygen has increased four times at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here since the outbreak of coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.

The hospital currently has 115 critical coronavirus patients, in-charge of oxygen department Dr Rajashri Visrshid-Sonawane told PTI. The oxygen requirement doubled in May and again in June, she said.

"The building where COVID-19 patients are being treated required oxygen worth around Rs 4.5 lakh per month before. The requirement doubled in May and it cost around Rs 9 lakh. By June end, the amount spent on oxygen here may reach Rs 20 lakh," she added. "The oxygen tank capacity is 6,000 liters here.

Prior to COVID-19 we filled it once in four days. But now we need to refill the tank twice a day. Earlier around 10 ventilators were used and now this number has gone up to 40," said hospital Dean Dr Kanan Yelikar..

