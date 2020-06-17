Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to trial coronavirus tracing app on holiday island

Spain will trial a new smartphone app aimed at helping to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on one of the Canary Islands, authorities said on Wednesday. Europe's latest scheme using Bluetooth technology to log contacts between people and send a warning if any of them test positive for the virus will start in late June on La Gomera, near tourist hot spot Tenerife.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:51 IST
Spain to trial coronavirus tracing app on holiday island
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Spain will trial a new smartphone app aimed at helping to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on one of the Canary Islands, authorities said on Wednesday.

Europe's latest scheme using Bluetooth technology to log contacts between people and send a warning if any of them test positive for the virus will start in late June on La Gomera, near tourist hot spot Tenerife. "The aim is to explore the potential of this mobile tracing application in a real-life scenario," the archipelago's government said in a statement, adding the results will be used to decide whether to roll out the app nationwide.

Local authorities have committed to promoting widespread take-up to improve the reliability of the trial's findings, the statement said. Germany's national app was downloaded 6.5 million times in the 24 hours after its launch. Spain follows several countries - led by Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Poland and Latvia - in opting to use Bluetooth short-range radio, rather than risk invading people's privacy by using location data.

To guard further against intrusion, contacts between users will be stored on individual devices, rather than passing through a central server. Spain has worked with a standard developed by Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google - whose systems run a combined 99% of the world's smartphones - to log them securely.

With some 12% of its economy stemming from tourism, Spain is keen for apps developed by different countries to be able to communicate smoothly with each other. Home to around 22,000 people, La Gomera is one of the smallest islands in a grouping that is popular with holidaymakers from countries including Germany and Britain.

"La Gomera was chosen because it is a place where the local population and tourists converge," the statement said. After a rigid lockdown to stem one of Europe's worst outbreaks, Spain has reported a steadily slowing infection rate, and this week started a controlled tourism scheme for another sun-soaked island region, around Mallorca.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter tests new voice tweeting feature

Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it is testing a new feature that will allow users to tweet using their voice, capturing up to 140 seconds of audio in a single tweet. The feature will be available to a limited number of users on Apples iOS pla...

EU chief executive: no post-Brexit deal without "level playing field"

The European Unions chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday that the bloc will do its best to seal an agreement on new ties with Britain by the end of the year but will not compromise its core values, notably on fair compet...

Joe Biden again hits Pennsylvania as he sticks close to home

Joe Biden is returning to the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee intensifies his criticism of the Trump administrations handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Last week, Biden w...

U.S. CDC reports 2,132,321 coronavirus cases and 116,862 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Wednesday reported 2,132,321 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 27,975 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 722 to 116,862. The C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020