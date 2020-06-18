Sudan extends lockdown in Khartoum state to June 29

Sudan has extended a lockdown in the state of Khartoum to June 29 as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, its Security and Defence Council said on Wednesday. Khartoum state, including the capital, is the Arab African country's most populous.

Curfew hours will remain unchanged, from 3 p.m. until 6 a.m., the council said in a statement issued after approving the recommendations of its Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies. Sudan will start a process to bring back stranded expatriates through flights and border crossings starting from Sunday, the statement said.

Those who do not have medical certificates proving that they are not carrying the virus will be transferred to quarantine centres until being tested, it added. Last week, Sudan extended the closure of airports to international and internal scheduled commercial flights until June 28.

The country had reported 7,435 coronavirus cases as of Saturday, including 468 deaths.