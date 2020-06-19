Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lovers reunite over food as Singapore eases virus lockdown

John, 24, and Samantha, 21, were one of several couples queuing outside a closed sushi restaurant at 11 a.m. "We have been talking about sushi for a while," said Samantha, adding that they had been holding off until now due to the high costs of home delivery.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 19-06-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 11:18 IST
Lovers reunite over food as Singapore eases virus lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

People in Singapore reunited with lovers and friends on Friday as the city-state lifted strict curbs on socializing, shopping, and dining out after more than two months of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many residents have been forbidden from mixing with those outside their families since early April under measures to contain infections that have topped 41,000 one of Asia's highest tallies. Jerry, 22, and his girlfriend, who had been apart for weeks, queued for bubble tea in a reopened neighborhood mall at mid-morning.

"We came early. We wanted to avoid the crowds," said Jerry, adding that the couple planned to spend the rest of the day at his home chilling out and catching up. A nearby coffee shop serving kaya toast, or bread slathered with coconut jam and served with runny eggs, was full of masked patrons who had scanned QR codes on their telephones before entering, to help with contact tracing.

Some restaurants set up plastic screens between tables while retailers used yellow tape to keep people apart in long queues that formed outside their shops. Singapore won plaudits for its early containment efforts before a surge in imported cases and outbreaks in cramped migrant dormitories saw it enforce one of the world's strictest lockdowns with hefty fines and even jail for non-compliance. Restaurants could only offer takeaways and home deliveries, among other restrictions.

A woman was fined S$5000 ($3,587) this week for several offenses including meeting her boyfriend and not wearing a mask, local media reported. But there was joy across the island on Friday as old friends nattered over tea at hawker centers and parents watched children play on swings and slides that had been cordoned off for weeks.

Some just couldn't wait for lunch. John, 24, and Samantha, 21, were one of several couples queuing outside a closed sushi restaurant at 11 a.m.

"We have been talking about sushi for a while," said Samantha, adding that they had been holding off until now due to the high costs of home delivery. ($1 = 1.3936 Singapore dollars)

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Pak initiates ceasefire violation along LoC in J-K's Nowshera Sector

Pakistan on Friday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along Line of Control LoC in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district, Army officials said. The ceasefire violation by Pakist...

China creating multiple fronts, like one on India border, to take advantage of world busy combating COVID-19: US official

The recent stand-off between Indian and Chinese armies at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh is among the multiple fronts opened by China because of Beijings assessment that the world is distracted due to COVID-19 pandemic and it could take ad...

India will intensify engagement at UN to move Security Council reform process ahead: Envoy

India will intensify its engagement at the United Nations to move the long-pending Security Council reform process forward as the UNSCs current structure no longer reflects the geopolitical realities of the 21st century, according to the co...

South Asians welcome Supreme Court’s decision to protect DACA

South Asian groups in the US have welcomed the Supreme Courts decision to temporarily protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals DACA programme that prevents deportation of people who entered the country illegally as children, many ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020