Czechs record biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases in two months

The Czech Republic reported its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases in two months on Friday, with the daily rise exceeding 100 for only the third time since mid-April. The number of new cases was 118 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said, the largest daily rise since April 21.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 19-06-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 13:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Czech Republic reported its biggest one-day jump in new coronavirus cases in two months on Friday, with the daily rise exceeding 100 for only the third time since mid-April. The number of new cases was 118 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said, the largest daily rise since April 21. The central European country has since May been relaxing rules to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The country had reported 10,283 cases as of Friday morning, of which almost three quarters have recovered. Its death toll of 334 is a fraction of those seen it its western neighbors. With cases waning, the government has started focusing on localized measures rather than nationwide bans to contain the spread of the virus.

According to health officials, the country has two hot spots in Prague and the eastern mining region of Karvina. ** For an interactive graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3bBIr2U

