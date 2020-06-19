Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Players union concerned about too many games as soccer restarts

FIFPRO said in a statement on Friday that competition organisers "have so far failed to introduce safeguards to protect player health during what will be a highly-congested schedule." "Now, since the restart we are seeing a first spike in injuries because of insufficient preparation time and congested match schedules," it said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 17:49 IST
Soccer-Players union concerned about too many games as soccer restarts

The global players union FIFPRO is concerned that footballers are being asked to play too many matches in a short space of time as the sport restarts following the coronavirus stoppage and says there has already been an increase in injuries. FIFPRO said in a statement on Friday that competition organisers "have so far failed to introduce safeguards to protect player health during what will be a highly-congested schedule."

"Now, since the restart we are seeing a first spike in injuries because of insufficient preparation time and congested match schedules," it said. The current season was stopped for around three months in most European countries due to COVID-19 and domestic leagues are now rushing to finish by the end of July.

The Champions League and Europa League will conclude in August while the 2020/21 season will then get under way around mid-September, with national team matches squeezed in between. Next season's Champions League group stage will be played in three months instead of four while a total of six rounds of international matches will be played in Europe in October and November, instead of the usual four.

FIFPRO said the response to the more intense fixture list should be "better and innovative safeguards" for player health rather than an erosion of existing rights. "It is vital that stakeholders protect players and allow them to perform at their best," it said, adding that the issue could not wait until 2024 when a new international calendar is due to be introduced.

FIFPRO said that there should be a five to six week break between seasons, including around three week's holiday for the players. "It is not acceptable that altering competition calendars leads to pressure to breach these rights," it said. It also warned against applying pressure or imposing disciplinary measures on players who put the health of themselves and families ahead of playing obligations.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CIPET should use clientele network to support petrochemical sector: Gowda

Union Minister of Chemicals Fertilizers, Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda reviewed the activities of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering Technology CIPET through Video Conferencing today. Various activities are undertaken by CIPET ...

Social media campaign #JunkOneChina launched against One China policy

A social media campaign has been launched with the hashtag JunkOneChina to raise voice against dubious One China policy. Twitterati hit out at China for its expansionist policies and creating uncertainty in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and Xinj...

Taiwan pitches investment deal with EU to strengthen democracy

Taiwan and the European Union should sign an investment agreement to use economics as a way to strengthen their democratic ties, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, pitching to revive a deal that has languished since before she to...

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise at open on recovery optimism

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq inching closer to a fresh record high on hopes of a bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, as investors shrugged off rising new COVID-19 cases in several U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020