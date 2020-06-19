Left Menu
Swiss organise humanitarian aid shipment to Venezuela

The government chartered the aircraft to support United Nations agencies and other aid groups which gathered supplies worth 2 million Swiss francs ($2.1 million) for the people of Venezuela amid the country's political, social and economic crisis. The package included personal protective equipment for use in combating COVID-19, medicine, emergency equipment, hygienic articles and tools for preparing potable water to help around 1.2 million people, the ministry said.

The Swiss government has flown to Venezuela nearly 100 tonnes of humanitarian aid, primarily to help treat victims of the new coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said on Friday. The government chartered the aircraft to support United Nations agencies and other aid groups which gathered supplies worth 2 million Swiss francs ($2.1 million) for the people of Venezuela amid the country's political, social, and economic crisis.

The package included personal protective equipment for use in combating COVID-19, medicine, emergency equipment, hygienic articles, and tools for preparing potable water to help around 1.2 million people, the ministry said. ($1 = 0.9504 Swiss francs)

