Left Menu
Development News Edition

Live gigs in Britain are back - but you'll need a car

"That's going to feel very kind of imitate in terms of what we're used to if you go into an arena or stadium," said Taylor. "We have our artists who are working to a very different financial model than what they normally would.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:38 IST
Live gigs in Britain are back - but you'll need a car
Representational Image Image Credit: ANI

There won't be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment are rolling out a series of gigs across the UK where fans can be together to get their fix of live events from the safety of their own designated area. Known for staging A list music stars' concerts and festivals such as Wireless and Reading and Leeds, Live Nation say artists just want to get back on stage and they hope 'Utilita Live From The Drive-In' will be a way they can do just that.

"You know we can do all of these streams, we can do everything on Facebook.. which is great. But there is nothing that compares to you seeing your favourite musician or band on that stage," Live Nation promoter Peter Taylor told Reuters. There will be a mix of gigs including live music from artists such as Dizzee Rascal, Kaiser Chiefs and The Streets, as well as science show - Brainiac Live, staged across 12 UK venues in cities including London, Birmingham and Edinburgh this summer.

A maximum of 300 cars will be allowed at each show, meaning both organisers and artists have had to make some profound changes to their way of doing things. "That's going to feel very kind of imitate in terms of what we're used to if you go into an arena or stadium," said Taylor.

"We have our artists who are working to a very different financial model than what they normally would. A lot of them are doing kind of different versions of their show," he said. Many live concerts around the world have had to be cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Taylor says that Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be a good source of employment for the whole industry: "It's been about making sure that our eco-system can be supported as much as possible."

Taylor said they have been able to postpone some of their bigger tours, such upcoming shows from musician Harry Styles and Dua Lipa, to 2021 and are still able to sell tickets for these shows.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ruling communist parties of Nepal, China hold virtual meeting

Nepal and Chinas ruling communist parties on Friday held a virtual meeting during which they discussed the current political situation and shared their experience on running the party and government. However, according to local media report...

Govt launches portal to promote R&D in mining, mineral sector

The mines ministry on Friday announced the launch of a portal SATYABHAMA with an aim to promote research and development in the mining and minerals sector. This portal will allow online submission of project proposals along with monitoring ...

Bangladesh arrests dozens after migrant workers murdered in Libya

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, June 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Bangladesh police have arrested more than 50 people accused of extorting money from people on false promises of jobs overseas in a major crackdown on human trafficking after 30 mig...

IIM-C to do everything possible for timely completion of MBA programme: Official

Allaying fear of a section of its students who had sought fee waiver citing uncertainty to jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities of the IIM-Calcutta have said that the institute will do everything possible to facilitate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020