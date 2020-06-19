16 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Sikkim

A total of 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Friday from STNM hospital as they had recovered from the deadly virus, a top Health department official said. The Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said that of 16 recovered patients, 15 were from South District and one from West District.

The patients were discharged after they tested negative in the repeat test conducted in STNM hospital. Five COVID-19 patients had recovered earlier.

As of now, there are 49 active COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, Bhutia said..