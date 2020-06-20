Left Menu
Ireland says international quarantine to remain at least until July 9

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 20-06-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 00:02 IST
Ireland's 14-day quarantine for people arriving from other countries will remain in place at least until July 9 and the government will review the issue at a meeting next week, acting prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

"My ambition ... is to reopen between countries where the virus is as suppressed as it is here, but we want to do that in a coordinated fashion with other European countries, but that hasn't quite happened yet," Varadkar told journalists.

