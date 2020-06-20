Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi reports highest single-day spike of 3,137 COVID-19 cases

Delhi on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,137 new positive cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 53,116.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 02:23 IST
Delhi reports highest single-day spike of 3,137 COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,137 new positive cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 53,116. As many as 66 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,035.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who took over the charge of the Health Department, called upon an urgent meeting with the administrators and medical directors of top COVID dedicated hospitals on Friday. The meeting was convened via video conference wherein various bed and manpower enhancement solutions were discussed. "Most of the existing beds in the hospital currently have oxygen supply for the patients, and in the next ten days, and all the other beds will have the oxygen supply attached to them in a few days. The bed capacity, as well as all the infrastructural and manpower assistance will be given to all the hospitals as and when required by them," Sisodia said.

"If any hospital is in urgent need of any kind, the government will fully support it. All the medical chiefs of all the hospitals have been directed to increase their bed capacity and all other requirements because the Coronavirus cases are rising in the city. In this realization, the Delhi government has directed to increase the ICU bed capacity in all the big dedicated COVID-19 hospitals," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Central Banks chief warned on Friday that the European Unions economy was in a dramatic fall due to the coronavirus crisis but EU leaders made little progress towards agreeing a massive stimulus plan. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More...

Novartis halts malaria drug trial against COVID-19 amid participant shortfall

Swiss drugmaker Novartis is halting its trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine HCQ against COVID-19 after struggling to find participants, it said on Friday, as data emerged from other studies raising doubts about its efficacy. Novartis t...

Navy upholds firing of carrier captain in virus outbreak

In a stunning reversal, the Navy has upheld the firing of the aircraft carrier captain who urged faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, according to a U.S. official familiar with the report. The official said the Nav...

Judge weighs US bid to stop release of John Bolton's book

Former national security adviser John Bolton created a mess of his own making by moving to publish his book without receiving final authorization that the manuscript was free of classified information, Trump administration lawyers argued Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020