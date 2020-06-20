Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Disneyland workers say proposed July reopening may be too early

Unions representing 17,000 workers at Walt Disney Co's Disneyland Resort in California have told the state's governor they are not convinced the theme park will be safe enough to reopen by the company's July target date. The California Department of Public Health said theme parks would be able to welcome guests when the state reaches Stage 3 of its phased reopening plan.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 03:52 IST
U.S. Disneyland workers say proposed July reopening may be too early

Unions representing 17,000 workers at Walt Disney Co's Disneyland Resort in California have told the state's governor they are not convinced the theme park will be safe enough to reopen by the company's July target date. In a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, the unions said they had been in discussions with Disney since mid-March when Disneyland was closed to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. The resort in Anaheim, in southern California, houses the Disneyland theme park and the California Adventure Park, both of which the company aims to reopen July 17.

"Unfortunately, despite intensive talks with the company, we are not yet convinced it is safe to reopen the parks," the letter from the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions said. A Disney spokeperson said Friday the company had put the safety of workers and guests "at the forefront of our planning."

"We look forward to continued dialogue with our unions on the extensive health and safety protocols, following guidance from public health experts," the spokesperson said. The California Department of Public Health said theme parks would be able to welcome guests when the state reaches Stage 3 of its phased reopening plan. It is currently in Stage 2.

The agency said it would release guidelines on how to minimize coronavirus spread at theme parks, but said there was no timetable yet for when the guidance would be issued. Disney plans to reopen Florida's Walt Disney World on July 11 with extensive measures ranging from requiring masks and temperature checks to suspending activities such as parades that create crowds.

The Disneyland unions said the company had accommodated some concerns. But there were "numerous questions Disney has not answered, including any serious discussion of 'testing' - which has been the cornerstone of plans for other areas of the entertainment industry reopening," the unions said. "Therefore, at this point we do not know if the resort can be operated safely," the letter said.

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why not a Black woman?' Consensus grows around Biden's VP

Joe Biden is facing growing calls to select a Black woman as his running mate as an acknowledgement of their critical role in the Democratic Party and a response to the nationwide protests against racism and inequality. The shifting dynamic...

Mexican president's dislike of oversight sparks resignations

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors campaign against external oversight agencies reached a new level Friday with the resignation of the head of the federal anti-discrimination commission and the presidents vow to abolish dozens of ...

China's top legislative body drafts national security law for Hong Kong

Chinas top legislative body has begun drafting a national security law for Hong Kong that critics say will undermine the semi-autonomous territorys legal and political institutions. A draft law on safeguarding national security in the Hong ...

Tri-service contingent of Indian Armed Forces to participate in Russia's Victory Parade on June 24

A tri-service contingent of the Indian armed forces departed for Moscow on Friday to participate in the military parade at Red Square on June 24 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Russia victory in the World War II. IndianArmedForce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020