Study reveals caring responsibilities likely to affect mental, physical health of elderly above 50

Elderly men and women, specifically the ones over the age of fifty, besides socio-economic disadvantages are more likely to experience problems with their mental and physical health than people who do not provide any care, suggests a novel study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 14:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Elderly men and women, specifically the ones over the age of fifty, besides socio-economic disadvantages are more likely to experience problems with their mental and physical health than people who do not provide any care, suggests a novel study. The study was led by the University's Medical Research Council (MRC) Lifecourse Epidemiology Unit, and their findings were published in the European Journal of Public Health.

The team analyzed the results of over 8000 men and women who took part in the MRC's Health and Employment After Fifty (HEAF) Study. As per the results, it showed that nearly a fifth of men and over a quarter of women reported some form of caring responsibility.

Those providing the highest levels of care were more likely to be disadvantaged in terms of both social class and education level compared to those without any caring responsibilities. Caregivers were also more likely to be unemployed or retired, and amongst those who do work, they were more likely to be working part-time or to work shifts.

When they considered health outcomes in care providers, the team found that those who provided care for more than 20 hours per week were more likely to suffer from the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and to experience musculoskeletal pain, depression, and sleep problems. Professor Karen Walker-Bone Director of the MRC Versus Arthritis Centre for Musculoskeletal Health and Work at the University of Southampton, who led the study, said: "This study has shown a new light on the disadvantages faced by those who have to care for their friends or family members, and the significant impact of caring on their own health and ability to work.

"Whilst governments have increased the state retirement age to encourage people to work longer, many have to drop out of the workplace in order to provide care to those who need it. It is vital that employers and Government make sure that sufficient support is available to carers to make sure they can remain healthy and productive and do not end up requiring care themselves," the professor added.

