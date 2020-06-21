Hospital staff get clean chit in patient death case after kin accidentally unplugged ventilator

A three-member probe committee, formed to look into the death of a 40-year-old patient after his family members disconnected the ventilator to plug in cooler cable at a hospital here, has given a clean chit to the medical staff. He was suspected to be suffering from COVID-19 and admitted to the ICU in the Maharao Bhim Singh (MBS) Hospital on June 13. His test report, however, came negative later.

The committee submitted its report to the superintendent of the hospital on Saturday, saying the family members of the patient did not turn up before tit to record their statements. The man was shifted to an isolation ward on June 15 as a safety measure after another patient in the ICU tested positive for the disease.

Since it was very hot in the isolation ward, his family members bought an air cooler the same day. On finding no socket for the cooler, they allegedly unplugged the ventilator but almost half-an-hour later, the ventilator ran out of power. The immediately informed doctors and medical staff, who administered CPR upon the patient, but he died.