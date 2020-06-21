Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patients will be assessed for clinical conditions: Delhi govt

Delhi government on Sunday said that individuals who are COVID-19 positive will be referred to coronavirus care centres for assessment of clinical conditions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:54 IST
COVID-19 patients will be assessed for clinical conditions: Delhi govt
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi government on Sunday said that individuals who are COVID-19 positive will be referred to coronavirus care centres for assessment of clinical conditions. "Individuals who are positive will be referred to COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, the severity of illness and co-morbidities. Physical assessment to be done for adequate facilities for home isolation so that cluster of cases doesn't develop in a locality," Principal Secretary (Health) Delhi government said in an order.

If the adequate facility for home isolation exists, and a person on clinical assessment is found to have no co-morbidities and doesn't require hospitalisation, he would be offered to either continue to stay in COVID centre or paid isolation facility or can opt for home isolation. Rest will have to continue to stay in COVID-19 care centres as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) guidelines.

The government said that those in home isolation must follow home isolation guidelines by Ministry and stay in touch with health care providers so if their condition deteriorates, they can be moved to COVID hospitals. On June Saturday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rolled back his order on mandatory five-day institutional quarantine period for COVID-19 positive patients stating that only those patients need to undergo institutional quarantine who do not require hospitalisation and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Betis fires coach Rubi after another Spanish league setback

Real Betis has fired coach Rubi after the teams third consecutive setback since the Spanish league resumed. The decision was announced early Sunday, a few hours after the team lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.The club said Alexis Trujillo, a for...

‘Bulbbul’ exactly the film I was looking for post my debut: Tripti Dimri

After Laila Majnu, Tripti Dimri is playing the lead in Bulbbul, another film that borrows heavily from folklore, but this time to tell a coming-of-age story of a woman and the actor says it was precisely the kind of career opportunity she w...

Environmentalist slams Oil India Limited for failure to extinguish fire at Baghjan's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

Environmentalist Nirantar Gohain on Sunday slammed Oil India Limited for failing to extinguish the fire at Baghjans gas well number 5 in Tinsukia district of Assam. Even after 13 days, Oil India Limited has failed to overcome the fire at Ba...

North Mumbai: Cases rise; cops, BMC disagree over lockdown

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in north Mumbai areas like Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar, the police and the BMC are not on the same page on imposing a restriction-heavy lockdown to contain the outbreak, officials admitted....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020