Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Child recovers after home treatment in MP's Indore

A 4-year-old girl has recovered from coronavirus infection after being treated at her place in a containment area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore as part of a 'home isolation' programme, said a health official on Sunday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 18:18 IST
COVID-19: Child recovers after home treatment in MP's Indore

A 4-year-old girl has recovered from coronavirus infection after being treated at her place in a containment area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore as part of a 'home isolation' programme, said a health official on Sunday. She is one of the 153 patients to have recovered after being treated at home for 17 days, programme coordinator Dr Sunil Gangarade said.

Her father said the girl testing positive was a shock as no one in the family was detected with the virus earlier and nor did the child exhibit symptoms. "I told the authorities I want my child to be treated at home and not in a hospital," he told PTI.

Dr Gangarade said 254 patients, most asymptomatic and some showing mild symptoms, have been treated under the programme since May 5. "A total of 153 people, including this 4-year-old girl and a 78-year-old woman, have been discharged," the health department official said.

Indore district, among the worst-hit in the country, currently has 4,329 COVID-19 patients, and 197 have died of the infection, while 3,185 have recovered..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Rare ring of fire solar eclipse on the longest day of the yearA shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the fac...

Soccer-Cardiff punish dreadful defending to beat Leeds 2-0

Championship title hopefuls Leeds United paid a heavy price for defensive errors as they suffered a 2-0 defeat by Cardiff City on Sunday. Marcelo Bielsas Leeds dominated the early exchanges on their return to action in Englands second tier ...

Yoga is a vibrant, timeless tradition which brings people closer: Ambassador Abhay Kumar

Extending wishes on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Sunday said that yoga is a vibrant and timeless tradition that brings people closer. In a statement, the Indian Ambassador to Madagascar and...

Solar eclipse: Cloudy skies, social distancing play spoilsports for many

The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of India but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies. Across a narrow belt which included parts of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020