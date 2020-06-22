Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to decide this week which non-European tourists can visit

Spain will decide this week which visitors from outside Europe can enter as it welcomes back travellers from neighbouring nations in an effort to revive a tourism industry hammered by the coronavirus lockdown, a minister said. Borders between European Union (EU) nations have reopened and most restrictions been lifted, prompting thousands of French to cross into Spain on Sunday seeking cheap tobacco and alcohol.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:13 IST
Spain to decide this week which non-European tourists can visit
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spain will decide this week which visitors from outside Europe can enter as it welcomes back travelers from neighboring nations in an effort to revive a tourism industry hammered by the coronavirus lockdown, a minister said.

Borders between European Union (EU) nations have reopened and most restrictions been lifted, prompting thousands of French to cross into Spain on Sunday seeking cheap tobacco and alcohol. Spain is the world's second most-visited nation, with roughly one in five of its normally 80 million annual visitors coming from Britain. Some 400,000 Britons own a home there.

Health Minister Salvador Illa told Cadena SER radio station that Madrid would discuss with European Union (EU) partners whether to also let in travelers from outside the continent. Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya confirmed to COPE radio that a two-week self-quarantine for visitors had been lifted, but non-Europeans were still not allowed in except for Spanish passport-holders, health workers or people in transit.

EU nations will decide whether to open borders to non-Europeans based on epidemiologic criteria, she added. Madrid hopes a resurgence of visitors will allow tourism, which accounts for one job in eight and about 12% of the economy, to salvage its summer season.

Spain had considered imposing a quarantine on travelers from Britain, which has left the EU but eventually decided not to. One of the worst-hit nations, Spain has registered 246,272 cases and 28,323 deaths from the COVID-19 disease. Health Minister Illa added that authorities have identified some small new local coronavirus outbreaks, but they were under control.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EIB lending CZK 8bn to boost Czech's water management services for agriculture

The European Investment Bank EIB is lending CZK 8 billion around 300 million to finance a vast set of measures put in place by the Czech Ministry of Agriculture to strengthen the countrys water management services, including flood protectio...

Cancer-stricken India shooter dies at 42, fraternity mourns

Cancer-stricken former India shooter Pournima Zanane has died aged 42, prompting the countrys shooting fraternity, including Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, to mourn the untimely death. An International Shooting Sport Federation-licenced c...

COVID-19 cases rise to 4,373 in Indore, death toll reaches 201

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 4,373 on Monday after 44 more people tested positive for the viral infection in the Madhya Pradesh district, a health official said. As many as 1,404 samples were sent for testing during the la...

Russian prosecutor seeks 6-year jail term for director who poked fun at authorities - RIA

Russian prosecutors asked a court in Moscow on Monday to sentence prominent film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov to six years in jail on embezzlement charges, the RIA news agency reported.The prosecution of Serebrennikov, an award...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020