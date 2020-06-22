Disneyland Paris set to reopen on July 15

Walt Disney Co will reopen its Disneyland Paris theme park in phases from July 15, days after it plans to open its parks in the United States, the company said on Monday. It expects to reopen Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney's Newport Bay Club hotel and Disney Village, according https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2020/06/disneyland-paris-to-begin-phased-reopening-beginning-july-15/?CMP=SOC-DPFY20Q3wo0618200028A to Natacha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris.

The company had closed its theme parks around the world in January as the coronavirus started spreading globally, leading to sweeping lockdowns and travel restrictions. Disney also said last month it would reopen its parks in the United States in phases from July 11, which includes the world's largest theme park - Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The successful reopening of its parks is a signal event for Disney and the rest of the world as governments and companies strategize how to move out of lockdowns even as the novel coronavirus remains a threat.