Left Menu
Development News Edition

Songs for succulents: Barcelona opera reopens with plant concert

The Liceu said it hoped the show would reaffirm the value of art, music and nature and serve as a roadmap for returning to normal activity after the pandemic. "We are at the end of an entire era and I think that matters a lot," added Ampudio.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:40 IST
Songs for succulents: Barcelona opera reopens with plant concert
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Barcelona's Liceu opera reopened its doors on Monday for the first time in over three months to hold a concert - exclusively for a quiet, leafy audience of nearly 2,300 house plants.

Organizers said the intention was to reflect on the absurdity of the human condition in the era of the coronavirus, which deprives people of their position as spectators. "Nature advanced to occupy the spaces we snatched from it," executive producer Eugenio Ampudio said on stage at an afternoon rehearsal, where 2,292 nursery plants already occupied every seat before the evening concert.

"Can we extend our empathy? Let's begin with art and music, in a great theatre, by inviting nature in," he added inside the eclectic, neo-classical venue that is one of Europe's largest. After the concert, to be live-streamed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70bpxG2tq6w&feature=youtu.be, the plants will be donated to frontline health workers.

The "Concert for the Biocene" was enabled by the end of Spain's state of emergency on Sunday. It was to feature a string quartet playing Italian composer Giacomo Puccini's "Chrysanthemum", chosen for its requiem-like sadness. The Liceu said it hoped the show would reaffirm the value of art, music, and nature and serve as a roadmap for returning to normal activity after the pandemic.

"We are at the end of an entire era and I think that matters a lot," added Ampudio. "I feel closer to myself being close to plants ... And I feel much closer to people than before, even though I can't hug them." Spain has been one of the worst-affected nations, with 28,323 deaths and 246,272 cases of the COVID-19 disease so far.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says would only meet Maduro to discuss Venezuelan president's exit

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday walked back comments that he would consider meeting Nicolas Maduro, saying he would only do so to discuss the Venezuelan presidents departure from office.In an interview published on Sunday, Trump said ...

China must redress "unbalanced" trade ties, says EU's von der Leyen

The European Union is demanding that China redress an unbalanced trade and investment relationship and open its markets wider to European firms, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.We continue to have an unbala...

Live jewellery auctions resuming but online sales 'here to stay' - Sotheby's

Rare coloured diamonds and historic gems will be seeking new owners at Sothebys semi-annual sale in Geneva this week, as live auctions resume after a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.During the lockdown period, Sothebys saw a mass...

Turkey dismisses Egyptian warning of Libya intervention

Egypts warning that it could intervene directly in neighboring Libya will not deter Turkey supporting its Libyan allies, a senior Turkish official said on Monday, amid tensions between regional rivals Cairo and Ankara. Turkey backs Libyas i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020