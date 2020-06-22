Left Menu
Ahmedabad adds 314 new COVID-19 cases; 16 more patients die

As many as 16 more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 1,348, it said. Also, 401 patients were discharged,taking the total recovered cases in Ahmedabad district to 14,013, the department said. The district reported 314 out of the total 563 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 16 of the 21 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:04 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 19,151 on Monday with the addition of 314 new infections, the Gujarat health department said. As many as 16 more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 1,348, it said.

