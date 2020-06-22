TN CM tests negative for COVID-19; 2,710 new cases reported

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has tested negative for coronavirus, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said here on Monday. As many as 2,710 people tested positive for the virus today, which is the single day highest increase, taking the tally to 62,087.

Thirty seven patients died pushing the toll to 794 in the state, a health department bulletin said. Testing is being given special attention by the government, he said adding as per protocol which includes tracing (contacts) aspects, "without any exception, the Chief Minister subjected himself to the coronavirus testing and today we have the good news that he is negative." The Chief Minister underwent the test in the backdrop of an official in the CM's office and another in hisentourage reportedly testing positive for the pathogen.

The government was transparent in tackling coronavirus and no information was concealed and daily bulletins, district wise data was being released, he said. Of the new cases, 1,487 were from Chennai and the remainder was scattered in districts and state capital's infection count reached 42,752.

As regards testing of samples, 26,592 were tested today and 9.19 lakh is the total count. Following treatment, 1,358 patients weredischarged from various hospitals and 34,112 people have recovered so far and there are 27,178 active cases.