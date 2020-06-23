Beijing reports 13 new COVID-19 cases for June 22 vs 9 a day earlier
Beijing's municipal health authority reported on Tuesday 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city for June 22, up from nine a day earlier. The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11.Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 06:15 IST
The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case in the latest wave on June 11. The resurgence has been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing. So far, 249 people in the city have been infected in the outbreak.