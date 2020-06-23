AIIMS to resume OPD services for follow-up patients from June 25

Left Menu
It is informed that the Director AIIMS has approved the resumption of physical appointments for old/follow-up patients, not to exceed 15 per day for any department initially which will be enhanced in a few days," an official circular issued to all departments on Tuesday said In addition, requisite appointments for limited number of new patients will also be given for those departments who wish to start physical OPD consultation, the circular stated.

Almost three months after it closed down its OPD services, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has decided to resume the operation from June 25 for its follow-up patients, not more than 15 a day, for each department initially, officials said on Tuesday. The outpatient department (OPD) services will be available for follow-up patients as of now, but requisite appointments for limited number of new patients will also be given for those departments who wish to start physical OPD consultation, they said. For the first time in its history, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had shut down its OPD services, including specialty services, as well as new and follow-up registrations from March 24 as part of its effort towards redirecting its resources to control the COVID-19 outbreak

"AIIMS to restart physical OPD services from June 25. It is informed that the Director AIIMS has approved the resumption of physical appointments for old/follow-up patients, not to exceed 15 per day for any department initially which will be enhanced in a few days," an official circular issued to all departments on Tuesday said

In addition, requisite appointments for limited number of new patients will also be given for those departments who wish to start physical OPD consultation, the circular stated. However, no appointments will be given for evening specialty clinics in the first phase of OPD reopening. "It will be the prerogative of the departments to call patients directly or screen them through tele-consultation before giving a physical appointment," the circular said. Patients can be given appointment for OPD consultation directly by the department or through the computer facility as decided by the department concerned. However, if an appointment is given from the department, the departmental appointment list will have to be intimated to the computer facility and faculty in-charge of the OPD 48 hours in advance, it said. All heads of clinical departments in AIIMS have been requested to provide information on the date of resumption of physical OPD for patients of the department concerned and daily list of patients along with their telephone numbers who have been given appointment for physical consultation, the circular added. Doctors at AIIMS are currently providing tele-consultancy services to all patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in an effort to reduce the need for them to visit the facility during the lockdown. PTI PLB SRY

