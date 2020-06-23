Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris's Orsay museum reopens to smaller crowds with eye on finances

The museum can usually attract up to 15,000 visitors a day during the summer months, but with France's borders still closed to many foreign tourists and with social distancing in place, its daily capacity has now been cut to 5,000. "The crisis has hit the cultural world very hard.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:49 IST
Paris's Orsay museum reopens to smaller crowds with eye on finances
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Musee d'Orsay in Paris, home of the French Impressionists, reopened to the public on Tuesday, three months after being forced to shut by the COVID-19 pandemic, and its head called for state help to recover from the financial costs of the lockdown. The museum can usually attract up to 15,000 visitors a day during the summer months, but with France's borders still closed to many foreign tourists and with social distancing in place, its daily capacity has now been cut to 5,000.

"The crisis has hit the cultural world very hard. Our revenue shortfall will be significant. We are in a complex situation with a very tough period to navigate in 2020-21," said museum head Laurence des Cars. "We are hoping for special support from the state."

Ticket sales make up 70% of the Orsay's revenue, and foreign tourists account for 70% of all visitors during the summer. Visitors are now asked to book tickets online, to wear protective face masks, and observe social distancing rules.

Orsay, a former railway station on the left bank of the Seine river, houses the world's largest collection of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist masterpieces. Access to the entrance and exit is signposted, but circulation within the collection and exhibitions remains free.

The French government began easing its lockdown measures from mid-May and cultural venues are slowly reopening. The Palace of Versailles reopened on June 6 and the Louvre museum will welcome back visitors from July 6. Visitors wandering around the Orsay's permanent collections and a new retrospective of French artist James Tissot on Tuesday were delighted that the museum had reopened.

"I was happy and emotional (on learning of the reopening), and the proof is that I'm here on the first day," said Yvette, an 80-year-old Parisian.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Turkmenistan dismisses U.S. embassy COVID-19 alert as 'fake news'

Turkmenistan scolded the United States embassy on Tuesday over a health alert which cast doubt on official reports of zero COVID-19 cases in the country. The Ashgabat government has repeatedly said the desert nation of 6 million is free of ...

Man jumps off building in Mumbai, dies

A man allegedly died of suicide at Bharat Diamond Bourse in Mumbais Bandra Kurla Complex BKC by jumping off from the building on Tuesday evening.The deceased reportedly used to work in Bharat Diamond Bourse, which is the worlds largest diam...

J&J loses bid to overturn baby powder verdict, but damages cut to $2.12 bln

A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday rejected Johnson Johnsons bid to throw out a jury verdict in favor of women who blamed their ovarian cancer on its baby powder and other talc products, but reduced damages by more than half to 2.12 billi...

54 more test COVID-19 positive in Chhattisgarh; tally 2,356

The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 2,356 after 54 more people tested positive on Tuesday, a health official said. As many as 40 patients were discharged from different hospitals across the state following recovery fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020